2018 Outlook: Brian Hoyer

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brian Hoyer, QB, Patriots

Brian Hoyer will return to the Patriots this season as the No. 2 quarterback behind Tom Brady. Barring any injury to Brady, we don't expect to see Hoyer play much in 2018. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

