2018 Outlook: Brian Quick
2018 fantasy player outlook for Brian Quick, WR, Redskins
Brian Quick will return to the Redskins this season, and he will compete for a role as the No. 4 receiver behind Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson. Even if Quick is No. 4 on the depth chart, we don't recommend drafting him in the majority of leagues. He only had eight targets for six catches and 76 yards in 11 games last year in Washington.
