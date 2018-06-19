2018 Outlook: Brian Quick

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brian Quick, WR, Redskins

Brian Quick will return to the Redskins this season, and he will compete for a role as the No. 4 receiver behind Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson. Even if Quick is No. 4 on the depth chart, we don't recommend drafting him in the majority of leagues. He only had eight targets for six catches and 76 yards in 11 games last year in Washington.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...