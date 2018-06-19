2018 Outlook: Brice Butler

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brice Butler, WR, Cardinals

Brice Butler has the chance to be a significant contributor for the Cardinals this season after signing a two-year contract with Arizona in April. Butler could emerge as the No. 3 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald and J.J. Nelson if he stays ahead of rookie Christian Kirk on the depth chart, and hopefully he can develop a solid rapport with new quarterback Sam Bradford or Josh Rosen. We don't recommend drafting Butler in the majority of leagues since he hasn't shown the ability to produce on a consistent level, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire target during the year if things work out in his favor in Arizona.

