2018 Outlook: Brock Osweiler

2018 fantasy player outlook for Brock Osweiler, QB, Dolphins

Brock Osweiler's trek around the NFL continues this season, with his next stop in Miami as the backup for Ryan Tannehill. Since he was a sought-after free agent following the 2015 season in Denver, Osweiler has been with Houston, Cleveland and the Broncos again over the past two years. With the Dolphins, Osweiler is reunited with coach Adam Gase, who was his offensive coordinator in Denver. The only way Osweiler will play this year is if Tannehill gets hurt, and Tannehill has missed 19 games over the past two seasons. We'll see if Osweiler gets on the field at all, but Fantasy owners shouldn't plan to trust him in the majority of leagues. He should not be drafted in any format.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...