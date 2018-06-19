2018 Outlook: Brock Osweiler
2018 fantasy player outlook for Brock Osweiler, QB, Dolphins
Brock Osweiler's trek around the NFL continues this season, with his next stop in Miami as the backup for Ryan Tannehill. Since he was a sought-after free agent following the 2015 season in Denver, Osweiler has been with Houston, Cleveland and the Broncos again over the past two years. With the Dolphins, Osweiler is reunited with coach Adam Gase, who was his offensive coordinator in Denver. The only way Osweiler will play this year is if Tannehill gets hurt, and Tannehill has missed 19 games over the past two seasons. We'll see if Osweiler gets on the field at all, but Fantasy owners shouldn't plan to trust him in the majority of leagues. He should not be drafted in any format.
