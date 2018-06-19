2018 Outlook: Broncos DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Broncos DST

The Broncos DST has trended in the wrong direction the past two seasons, and we'll see if the unit can get back on track. After finishing No. 1 in 2015, the Broncos DST has finished No. 3 in 2016 and No. 13 last year in standard leagues. The Broncos defense still has standout playmakers in Von Miller, Brandon Marshall, Chris Harris and rookie Bradley Chubb, but Denver lost standout cornerback Aqib Talib in a trade to the Rams. The addition of Chubb should dramatially help the defense, and if Bradley Roby fills in at a high level for Talib, the Broncos DST can easily rebound and play well in 2018. The Broncos DST remains a No. 1 Fantasy option, and it should be drafted with a late-round pick in all leagues.

