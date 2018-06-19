2018 Outlook: Browns DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Browns DST
While the Browns offense is becoming more interesting, the Browns defense remains one with limited potential. After allowing an average of 25.6 points per game with 34 sacks last year, the only notable defensive additions were safety Damarious Randall and cornerbacks Denzel Ward, E.J. Gaines and Travis Carrie. The front seven, anchored by Myles Garrett, features some underrated talent but isn't expected to generate a dominant pass rush. Drafting the Browns DST isn't something you'd seriously consider, but there could be some matchups during the season (against the Jets in Week 3, for instance) where you might stream them.
