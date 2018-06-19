2018 Outlook: Browns DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Browns DST

While the Browns offense is becoming more interesting, the Browns defense remains one with limited potential. After allowing an average of 25.6 points per game with 34 sacks last year, the only notable defensive additions were safety Damarious Randall and cornerbacks Denzel Ward, E.J. Gaines and Travis Carrie. The front seven, anchored by Myles Garrett, features some underrated talent but isn't expected to generate a dominant pass rush. Drafting the Browns DST isn't something you'd seriously consider, but there could be some matchups during the season (against the Jets in Week 3, for instance) where you might stream them.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...