2018 Outlook: Bruce Ellington

2018 fantasy player outlook for Bruce Ellington, WR, Texans

Bruce Ellington has the look of a quality slot receiver, but Fantasy owners haven't seen him thrive much in that role. He has three career games with four or more catches, though they all came last year in Houston (one with Deshaun Watson). He's a decent bench receiver in deep full point per reception leagues but otherwise doesn't carry much appeal. A late-round pick is all he'd be worth.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...