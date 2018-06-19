2018 Outlook: Buccaneers DST

The Buccaneers hope an influx of pass-rush talent along with some returning starters will lead to a dominant defense. Anything's better than last year when stud linebackers Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David both missed playing time, three other starters wound up on Injured Reserve and the team totaled a league-worst 22 sacks. To the rescue comes Jason Pierre-Paul, rookie Vita Vea, Vinny Curry, Beau Allen and Mitch Unrein, all of whom are new additions to pair with Gerald McCoy and Noah Spence to get after the quarterback. Unquestionably it's an improvement, but is it enough to make the unit a good Fantasy option in a division that includes three really powerful offenses? If you like the way the Bucs schedule sets up early, go ahead and take the DST with a final-round pick. Otherwise, consider looking for them off waivers if they get hot or if you're in a need of a one-week replacement during the season.