2018 Outlook: Byron Marshall

2018 fantasy player outlook for Byron Marshall, RB, Redskins

Byron Marshall will compete for a role as a reserve running back for the Redskins this season. He ended 2017 in Washington, but he finished the year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Marshall should be fine for training camp, but it's doubtful he will earn a prominent role if he stays with the Redskins during the season. Ignore Marshall in all leagues on Draft Day.

