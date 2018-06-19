2018 Outlook: C.J. Anderson
2018 fantasy player outlook for C.J. Anderson, RB, FA
C.J. Anderson ended up in about as good a situation as possible after signing with the Panthers in May. Released by the Broncos in April in a cost-cutting move, the 27-year-old Anderson will join Christian McCaffrey in Carolina's backfield, and Anderson will replace the departed Jonathan Stewart. In 2017, Stewart led the Panthers in carries with 198, and he accounted for 680 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Anderson has a chance for most of that workload, and he just had the first 1,000-yard rushing performance of his career in 2017. He's averaged at least 4.0-yards per carry for every season of his career, which should bode well for his rushing totals. And he also has 21 games in his career with at least 15 carries, and he's averaging 15.7 Fantasy points in a standard league over that span with at least 10 points in 16 of those games. McCaffrey will handle most of the passing-downs work, and Anderson will lose rushing opportunities to quarterback Cam Newton, including at the goal line. But Anderson is still worth drafting as a No. 3 running back/flex option with a mid-round pick in all leagues. He's a candidate for about 800 total yards and seven touchdowns this year if he's able to stay healthy.
