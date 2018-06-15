2018 Outlook: C.J. Beathard

2018 fantasy player outlook for C.J. Beathard, QB, 49ers

C.J. Beathard will open the season as the No. 2 quarterback for the 49ers behind Jimmy Garoppolo, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Beathard would only see the field if Garoppolo got hurt or had to miss time, so Beathard should not be drafted in most formats.

