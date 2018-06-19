2018 Outlook: C.J. Prosise

The Seahawks and Fantasy owners are likely getting frustrated with C.J. Prosise, and the former 2016 third-round pick from Notre Dame needs to play well this season for his long-term career. Prosise has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, and he's played a total of 11 games out of 32 over that span. He has the potential to be a dual threat with his rushing and receiving skillset, but Fantasy owners need to see him prove himself first. Seattle improved its running back depth with the addition of rookie Rashaad Penny, who is expected to be the starter, and Prosise will likely be competing for touches with Chris Carson, Mike Davis and J.D. McKissic in a backup role. Prosise needs a strong training camp and show he's over his injury woes before Fantasy owners will consider him on Draft Day. He's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.