2018 Outlook: Caleb Sturgis

2018 fantasy player outlook for Caleb Sturgis, K, Chargers

The Chargers signed Caleb Sturgis to a two-year contract in March, and he will hopefully provide stability to their kicking game after using four kickers in 2017. Sturgis appeared in just one game for the Eagles in 2017 before suffering a season-ending quad injury, but he's made at least 29 field goals in two of his past three full seasons. He's also made at least 30 extra points in his past four full years. Sturgis might not be drafted as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker, but he's someone to plan on using as a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year.

