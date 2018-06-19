2018 Outlook: Caleb Sturgis
2018 fantasy player outlook for Caleb Sturgis, K, Chargers
The Chargers signed Caleb Sturgis to a two-year contract in March, and he will hopefully provide stability to their kicking game after using four kickers in 2017. Sturgis appeared in just one game for the Eagles in 2017 before suffering a season-ending quad injury, but he's made at least 29 field goals in two of his past three full seasons. He's also made at least 30 extra points in his past four full years. Sturgis might not be drafted as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker, but he's someone to plan on using as a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...