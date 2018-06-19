2018 Outlook: Cameron Artis-Payne

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Panthers

It's believed that Cameron Artis-Payne will get an opportunity to fill the hole left behind by Jonathan Stewart's departure in Panthers camp this summer. That makes sense considering Artis-Payne typically played whenever Stewart couldn't. In four career games with 10-plus carries he's amassed 85 yards twice and scored in two games. If Artis-Payne ends training camp as the Panthers' best running back behind Christian McCaffrey, he'll be worth a late-round ring-toss as a decent backup Fantasy option

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...