2018 Outlook: Cameron Brate

The Buccaneers must love Cameron Brate - they gave him a contract that pays him $7 million guaranteed this season, making him one of the league's top-paid tight ends in 2018. Fantasy owners aren't quite as in love with him, even after back-to-back top-10 finishes. Brate is awfully touchdown dependent - in the past two seasons he has 14 touchdowns but scored seven-plus Fantasy points 12 times. He's been over 70 yards receiving five times. He might be the go-to tight end in the red zone for the Buccaneers, but he won't get every one of them with second-year player O.J. Howard also competing for looks. Howard will also take targets away from Brate, just as he did in 2017. Draft Brate real late if you think he can score in at least two of his first three matchups. Otherwise, there's really no point to picking him since his upside is limited.