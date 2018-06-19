2018 Outlook: Cameron Meredith

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cameron Meredith, WR, Bears

Cameron Meredith has a chance to bounce back in a major way with the Saints after missing all of 2017 with a torn ACL. In New Orleans, Meredith should see a ton of snaps lining up inside and outside while catching passes from Drew Brees. He'll never see double coverage while having the size to make plays in the red zone. The Saints are beginning to veer toward being a little more run-oriented, so there's a chance Meredith scrapes his way to about 100 targets, but not more. He's a nice Fantasy reserve receiver worth taking in Round 11 or later.

