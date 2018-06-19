2018 Outlook: Cameron Meredith
2018 fantasy player outlook for Cameron Meredith, WR, Bears
Cameron Meredith has a chance to bounce back in a major way with the Saints after missing all of 2017 with a torn ACL. In New Orleans, Meredith should see a ton of snaps lining up inside and outside while catching passes from Drew Brees. He'll never see double coverage while having the size to make plays in the red zone. The Saints are beginning to veer toward being a little more run-oriented, so there's a chance Meredith scrapes his way to about 100 targets, but not more. He's a nice Fantasy reserve receiver worth taking in Round 11 or later.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...