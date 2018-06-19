2018 Outlook: Cardinals DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Cardinals DST
The Cardinals DST had a down year in 2017, but the unit will look to rebound this season under new coach Steve Wilks and defensive coordinator Al Holcomb. Wilks was the former defensive coordinator for the Panthers, and Holcomb was Carolina's linebackers coach, so there should be an emphasis on making this defense special. And there is plenty of talent on defense with Chandler Jones, Patrick Peterson, Deone Bucannon and Budda Baker, among others. The Cardinals DST was the No. 20 Fantasy option in 2017 after finishing in the top seven the previous four years, and it might be hard for a significant rebound with key players like Karlos Dansby and Tyrann Mathieu gone. But Jones led the NFL in sacks in 2017 with 17, and Peterson is among the best cover corners in the league. It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals DST return to being a useful starting option. The unit is worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues, and if the Cardinals DST does not get drafted, consider adding it as a bye-week replacement or streaming option in all leagues.
