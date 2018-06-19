2018 Outlook: Carson Palmer

2018 fantasy player outlook for Carson Palmer, QB, Retired

Carson Palmer has retired from the NFL, and it doesn't seem like he will be making a return at 38. He played 15 seasons with the Bengals, Raiders and Cardinals, and he finished 2017 with Arizona. We doubt Palmer will change his mind any time soon, so Fantasy owners should move on from Palmer and avoid drafting him in all leagues.

