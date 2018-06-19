2018 Outlook: Carson Wentz
2018 fantasy player outlook for Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles
Carson Wentz might have been the NFL MVP in 2017 before he suffered a torn left ACL in Week 14. Instead, he was lost for the season and had to watch his backup, Nick Foles, lead the Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots. Wentz is expected to be fine for the start of training camp, and Fantasy owners hope he picks up where last season ended. Wentz, despite missing the final three games of the regular season, still finished as the No. 3 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues. He had 10 games with at least 20 Fantasy points in a standard league, and he should have the chance for another standout season if he's healthy by Week 1. The concern for Wentz will be if his mobility is compromised from the knee injury, and he ran for 299 yards last year. And will he suffer from some regression given his touchdown production. He also lost weapons in Trey Burton and Torrey Smith, and Alshon Jeffery is coming off shoulder surgery. But Mike Wallace was brought in to replace Smith, and Wentz plays for one of the best play-callers in the NFL in Doug Pederson. He also has a standout offensive line and an elite tight end in Zach Ertz. Wentz should be considered a solid No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick. Just make sure his knee is fine for the start of the year
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...