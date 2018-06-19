2018 Outlook: Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz might have been the NFL MVP in 2017 before he suffered a torn left ACL in Week 14. Instead, he was lost for the season and had to watch his backup, Nick Foles, lead the Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots. Wentz is expected to be fine for the start of training camp, and Fantasy owners hope he picks up where last season ended. Wentz, despite missing the final three games of the regular season, still finished as the No. 3 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues. He had 10 games with at least 20 Fantasy points in a standard league, and he should have the chance for another standout season if he's healthy by Week 1. The concern for Wentz will be if his mobility is compromised from the knee injury, and he ran for 299 yards last year. And will he suffer from some regression given his touchdown production. He also lost weapons in Trey Burton and Torrey Smith, and Alshon Jeffery is coming off shoulder surgery. But Mike Wallace was brought in to replace Smith, and Wentz plays for one of the best play-callers in the NFL in Doug Pederson. He also has a standout offensive line and an elite tight end in Zach Ertz. Wentz should be considered a solid No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick. Just make sure his knee is fine for the start of the year