2018 Outlook: Case Keenum

Case Keenum parlayed a spectacular career-year with the Vikings into the starting job with the Denver Broncos. Not only did he set personal records, but he also finished among the top-10 passers in adjusted completion percentage, deep passing and passes under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. Most importantly, he finished as a top-10 passer. It seems like a lot asking for Keenum to not only do all of this again (particularly since he hasn't done it before), but with a new team. Those reasons will keep him from being selected in typical Fantasy leagues. But he will run a variant of the spread offense, and do so with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders snaring his passes, which is pretty nice. Draft Keenum with a mid-round pick if you can start multiple quarterbacks, but don't pick him otherwise.