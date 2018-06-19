2018 Outlook: Ced Wilson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ced Wilson, WR, Cowboys
The Cowboys selected rookie receiver Cedrick Wilson in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Boise State, and he will compete for a role in Dallas' revamped receiving corps this year. With Dez Bryant gone, the Cowboys are going with Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Deonte Thompson, Cole Beasley and fellow rookie Michael Gallup as the main receiving options, and Wilson could easily carve out a role for himself with a strong preseason and training camp. In two years at Boise State, Wilson had 139 catches for 2,640 yards and 18 touchdowns. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and at best he'll be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Wilson is also worth just a late-round pick.
