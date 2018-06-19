2018 Outlook: Chad Hansen

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chad Hansen, WR, Jets

Chad Hansen will compete to be the No. 4 receiver for the Jets this season behind Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor. As a rookie in 2017, Hansen, who was a fourth-round pick out of Cal, struggled with his production and had no games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Even if he does finish No. 4 on the depth chart, Hansen should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...