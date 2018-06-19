2018 Outlook: Chad Henne

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chad Henne, QB, Chiefs

Chad Henne landed with the Chiefs this offseason where he will tutor and backup starter Patrick Mahomes. It would stink if Mahomes missed playing time, but man oh man, if he did then Henne would be at the helm of a heck of an offense. Until then, no one's looking at Henne in Fantasy play.

