2018 Outlook: Chad Kelly
2018 fantasy player outlook for Chad Kelly, QB, Broncos
Chad Kelly will compete for a roster spot with the Broncos this season, but he's not expected to make an impact with the team as a reserve quarterback. He will open training camp behind Case Keenum and Paxton Lynch, and Kelly is unlikely to play during the season barring an injury. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
