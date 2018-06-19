2018 Outlook: Chad Williams
2018 fantasy player outlook for Chad Williams, WR, Cardinals
Chad Williams will compete for a starting job with the Cardinals this season, or he could find himself No. 5 on the depth chart. It will likely depend on his performance in training camp. Williams didn't make much of an impact as a rookie in 2017, but this year he could be the starter opposite Larry Fitzgerald. He will battle J.J. Nelson, rookie Christian Kirk and Brice Butler for the starting job, and hopefully Williams proves he deserves a bigger role. But regardless of his place on the depth chart, Williams should play a lot more than he did as a rookie, when he was limited to six games. He's worth keeping an eye on in training camp, and if he opens the season as the starter, he's worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues. He's also someone to monitor during the season because if he plays well you can consider adding him off waivers.
