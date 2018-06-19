2018 Outlook: Chandler Catanzaro

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chandler Catanzaro, K, Buccaneers

Chandler Catanzaro turned a successful season with the Jets in 2017 into a three-year, $9.75 million contract with Tampa Bay. He made 25-of-30 field goals with the Jets and all 29 extra points. He also made two field goals of at least 50 yards. Catanzaro now has made at least 25 field goals in three of his past four seasons and should do fine with the Buccaneers. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he will be used as a bye-week replacement and streaming option during the year.

