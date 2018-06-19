2018 Outlook: Charcandrick West

2018 fantasy player outlook for Charcandrick West, RB, Chiefs

Charcandrick West will compete for a role to be the No. 2 running back in Kansas City, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. West will compete for the backup job behind Kareem Hunt with Spencer Ware, Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams. Even if West wins the No. 2 job, we don't expect him to get a significant amount of touches on a weekly basis, barring injury. West should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

