2018 Outlook: Chargers DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chargers DST

The Chargers DST finished as the No. 6 Fantasy option in 2017, and the unit will look to build off that performance this season. The Chargers had 43 sacks last year, which tied for fifth in the NFL, and they were also tied for sixth in interceptions with 18. Those stats make sense given the Chargers' standout pass rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram and a quality secondary led by Casey Hayward and now rookie Derwin James. We like the Chargers DST as a No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues, and it's worth drafting this DST with a late-round pick in all formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...