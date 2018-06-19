2018 Outlook: Chargers DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Chargers DST
The Chargers DST finished as the No. 6 Fantasy option in 2017, and the unit will look to build off that performance this season. The Chargers had 43 sacks last year, which tied for fifth in the NFL, and they were also tied for sixth in interceptions with 18. Those stats make sense given the Chargers' standout pass rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram and a quality secondary led by Casey Hayward and now rookie Derwin James. We like the Chargers DST as a No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues, and it's worth drafting this DST with a late-round pick in all formats.
