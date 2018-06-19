2018 Outlook: Charles Clay
2018 fantasy player outlook for Charles Clay, TE, Bills
Charles Clay was the Bills' leading receiver in 2017, which says more about the state of Buffalo's offense last year than it does about Clay. He had 49 catches for 558 yards and two touchdowns on 74 targets, and he was the No. 18 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues. Clay was limited to 13 games because of a knee injury, but he played well at times for Fantasy owners with at least six points in a standard league in six games. He was better for PPR owners since he had seven games with at least four catches, and hopefully he can build off this performance. Buffalo will have a new starting quarterback with either rookie Josh Allen or free agent A.J. McCarron after Tyrod Taylor was traded to Cleveland, but Clay should prove to be a reliable weapon in an offense in desperate need of talent. Clay is a No. 2 Fantasy tight end in the majority of leagues, and he's only worth drafting with a late-round pick. His value is slightly higher in PPR leagues since he's scored four touchdowns or fewer in each of the past four seasons.
