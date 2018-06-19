2018 Outlook: Charone Peake

2018 fantasy player outlook for Charone Peake, WR, Jets

Charone Peake will compete to be the No. 4 receiver for the Jets this season behind Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor. In 2017, Peake spent the majority of the year on injured reserve after he hurt his ankle in September, but he never made it back to the field. The 2016 seventh-round pick likely will need to battle for a roster spot in training camp, assuming he recovers from last year's ankle injury. Even if he does finish No. 4 on the depth chart, Peake should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

