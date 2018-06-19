2018 Outlook: Charone Peake
2018 fantasy player outlook for Charone Peake, WR, Jets
Charone Peake will compete to be the No. 4 receiver for the Jets this season behind Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Terrelle Pryor. In 2017, Peake spent the majority of the year on injured reserve after he hurt his ankle in September, but he never made it back to the field. The 2016 seventh-round pick likely will need to battle for a roster spot in training camp, assuming he recovers from last year's ankle injury. Even if he does finish No. 4 on the depth chart, Peake should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...