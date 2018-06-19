2018 Outlook: Chase Edmonds
2018 fantasy player outlook for Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals
The Cardinals selected rookie running back Chase Edmonds from Fordham in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for the No. 2 running back job behind David Johnson this year. Edmonds was a four-year starter at Fordham, graduating as the Patriot League's all-time leading rusher and with the fifth-most rushing yards in D-IAA history (5,862), averaging 6.2 career yards per carry with 86 receptions and 74 all-purpose touchdowns. His worst season came in 2017 due to nagging ankle and hamstring injuries, but he has the chance to be a handcuff for Johnson this season. Keep an eye on Edmonds' role in training camp, and he could emerge as a late-round pick in seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Edmonds is worth a late-round pick as well.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...