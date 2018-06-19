2018 Outlook: Chase Edmonds

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals

The Cardinals selected rookie running back Chase Edmonds from Fordham in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and he will compete for the No. 2 running back job behind David Johnson this year. Edmonds was a four-year starter at Fordham, graduating as the Patriot League's all-time leading rusher and with the fifth-most rushing yards in D-IAA history (5,862), averaging 6.2 career yards per carry with 86 receptions and 74 all-purpose touchdowns. His worst season came in 2017 due to nagging ankle and hamstring injuries, but he has the chance to be a handcuff for Johnson this season. Keep an eye on Edmonds' role in training camp, and he could emerge as a late-round pick in seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Edmonds is worth a late-round pick as well.

