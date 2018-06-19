2018 Outlook: Chester Rogers

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chester Rogers, WR, Colts

Chester Rogers has a battle for playing time coming his way this summer with the Colts. Indianapolis added a number of rookie receivers as well as veteran Ryan Grant, thus making it tough to find a place for Rogers to regularly play. At best he'll be the team's No. 3 receiver. Fantasy owners won't be wowed by his weekly output, so keep him off rosters for now.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...