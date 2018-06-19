2018 Outlook: Chris Boswell
2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Boswell, K, Steelers
A Steelers kicker has finished as a top-12 option in three of the past four years. Chris Boswell has finished as a top-six kicker in two of his last three seasons. Armed with an 89.5 percent career rate on field goals with three career missed extra points, Boswell's in a great spot with a potent offense in Pittsburgh. Occasionally the Steelers will go for it on short fourth downs and go for two-point conversions over extra points, costing Boswell some chances. But he's a good leg on a great team, which is just about all that you can ask for from a kicker. Take him with a final-round pick.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...