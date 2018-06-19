2018 Outlook: Chris Boswell

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Boswell, K, Steelers

A Steelers kicker has finished as a top-12 option in three of the past four years. Chris Boswell has finished as a top-six kicker in two of his last three seasons. Armed with an 89.5 percent career rate on field goals with three career missed extra points, Boswell's in a great spot with a potent offense in Pittsburgh. Occasionally the Steelers will go for it on short fourth downs and go for two-point conversions over extra points, costing Boswell some chances. But he's a good leg on a great team, which is just about all that you can ask for from a kicker. Take him with a final-round pick.

