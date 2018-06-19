2018 Outlook: Chris Carson

Chris Carson should be fine following last year's broken leg, and the Seahawks expect him to be on the field for training camp. He will compete for a prominent role in Seattle's backfield, but his upside could be limited with the addition of rookie Rashaad Penny. The Seahawks also have Mike Davis, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic, but all of them will likely be behind Penny on the depth chart. In 2017, Carson looked on his way toward having a productive year for the Seahawks as a seventh-round rookie out of Oklahoma State. He had at last nine Fantasy points in a standard league in two of the three games he was able to finish before getting hurt in Week 4, and he should open this season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart in Seattle. If he is behind Penny as expected, then Carson is still worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. He might still have the chance to help Fantasy owners in 2018, but his ceiling is lower now that Penny is on the roster.