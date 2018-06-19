2018 Outlook: Chris Carson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks
Chris Carson should be fine following last year's broken leg, and the Seahawks expect him to be on the field for training camp. He will compete for a prominent role in Seattle's backfield, but his upside could be limited with the addition of rookie Rashaad Penny. The Seahawks also have Mike Davis, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic, but all of them will likely be behind Penny on the depth chart. In 2017, Carson looked on his way toward having a productive year for the Seahawks as a seventh-round rookie out of Oklahoma State. He had at last nine Fantasy points in a standard league in two of the three games he was able to finish before getting hurt in Week 4, and he should open this season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart in Seattle. If he is behind Penny as expected, then Carson is still worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. He might still have the chance to help Fantasy owners in 2018, but his ceiling is lower now that Penny is on the roster.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...