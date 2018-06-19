2018 Outlook: Chris Conley

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Conley, WR, Chiefs

Chris Conley will compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, but Conley has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues even if he wins that job. Conley spent most of 2017 on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles. He hasn't been a significant contributor during the first three years of his career with only one touchdown, and he should not be drafted in most formats this season. His biggest competition for the No. 3 job will come from Demarcus Robinson, who has more upside heading into this year.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...