2018 Outlook: Chris Conley
2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Conley, WR, Chiefs
Chris Conley will compete to be the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, but Conley has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues even if he wins that job. Conley spent most of 2017 on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles. He hasn't been a significant contributor during the first three years of his career with only one touchdown, and he should not be drafted in most formats this season. His biggest competition for the No. 3 job will come from Demarcus Robinson, who has more upside heading into this year.
