2018 Outlook: Chris Godwin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

One of the late-round sleepers you'll hear a lot about is Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers. He finished his rookie season strong, catching 16 of 26 targets in his final four games for 295 yards (18.4 yards per grab!) and a score. Godwin specifically flourished in place of DeSean Jackson in Weeks 16 and 17, snaring 10 of 18 targets for 209 yards and the touchdown. It's also worth noting Godwin caught 5 of 10 targets for 68 yards in a game without Mike Evans. It feels like Godwin will become a capable Fantasy asset once he plays regularly. That could happen soon if he learns to work in the slot, which coach Dirk Koetter talked about this offseason. Drafting Godwin late has plenty of potential, so consider him in the double-digit rounds. Pairing him with Evans seems particularly responsible if you buy into the Bucs passing attack.

