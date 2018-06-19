2018 Outlook: Chris Hogan

With Brandin Cooks being traded from the Patriots to the Rams this offseason, Chris Hogan should get a significant boost in Fantasy value. He will be the primary outside receiver for the Patriots and get plenty of single coverage thanks to Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Hogan has a ton of potential in this offense, but he has to stay healthy after missing seven games in 2017 due to injury. He was on pace for 66 catches for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns before starting to miss time in Week 10. Hogan showed his upside in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles with six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, after Cooks was hurt early in that game. Hogan has No. 2 Fantasy receiver potential, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in the majority of leagues. Of the nine games he played last year, Hogan scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in four of them.