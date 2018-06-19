2018 Outlook: Chris Ivory

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Ivory, RB, Bills

Chris Ivory signed with the Bills this offseason after spending a pair of years in Jacksonville. He's slotted in as the primary backup to LeSean McCoy, a role that means a little more than usual because McCoy will be 30 years old when the season starts and has more than 2,600 career touches. Ivory is actually a few months older than McCoy, albeit with just 1,229 career touches. Does any of this matter? Ivory is a potential late-round pick for those who spend an early-round choice on McCoy (or for those who think McCoy will break down this season).

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...