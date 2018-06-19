2018 Outlook: Chris Johnson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Johnson, RB, FA

Chris Johnson remains a free agent this offseason, and the 32-year-old running back (33 in September) hopes to keep playing this year. He finished 2017 with the Cardinals, but he appeared in just four games before being released prior to Week 6 when Arizona added Adrian Peterson via trade. Johnson has appeared in just eight games in the past two seasons, and his best days are clearly behind him. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but Johnson is unlikely to be drafted in the majority of leagues with anything more than a late-round pick.

