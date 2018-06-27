2018 Outlook: Chris Thompson, RB

Chris Thompson is expected to be fine following his broken fibula last November, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off in 2017. Before getting hurt, Thompson had five games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in the nine games he was able to finish. He was on pace for 102 carries for 470 yards and three touchdowns and 62 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns. Washington coach Jay Gruden doesn't appear intent on giving Thompson a ton of work since he only had one game with double digits in carries last year, especially with the addition of Derrius Guice, but it's clear Thompson is the passing-downs back for the Redskins. He also will get 5-10 carries on a weekly basis, which keeps him in the flex conversation in standard leagues. Thompson should only be drafted with a mid-round pick in standard formats, and in PPR, Thompson should be considered a solid flex option with a pick as early as Round 6.