2018 Outlook: Chris Thompson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Thompson, WR, Texans

Texans' receiver and kick-return man Chris Thompson will battle for a role in camp this summer. He is not going to be nearly as good as the Redskins' running back with the same name. Do not make the mistake of drafting the wrong Chris Thompson!

