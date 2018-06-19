2018 Outlook: Christian Hackenberg

2018 fantasy player outlook for Christian Hackenberg, QB, Jets

Christian Hackenberg's future is up in the air after the Jets re-signed Josh McCown, added Teddy Bridgewater and selected Sam Darnold in the NFL Draft. Hackenberg has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL in two seasons, and it's unlikely he will end up somewhere, including the Jets, where he would get extended playing time. Ignore Hackenberg in all leagues on Draft Day.

