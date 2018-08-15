2018 Outlook: Christian Hackenberg
2018 fantasy player outlook for Christian Hackenberg, QB, Jets
Christian Hackenberg's future is up in the air after the Jets re-signed Josh McCown, added Teddy Bridgewater and selected Sam Darnold in the NFL Draft. Hackenberg has yet to attempt a pass in the NFL in two seasons, and it's unlikely he will end up somewhere, including the Jets, where he would get extended playing time. Ignore Hackenberg in all leagues on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...