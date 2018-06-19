2018 Outlook: Christian Kirk
2018 fantasy player outlook for Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals
The Cardinals selected rookie receiver Christian Kirk in the second round of the NFL Draft from Texas A&M, and he should compete for a starting job right away. Arizona has Larry Fitzgerald locked into the No. 1 receiver spot, but the No. 2 job should be an open competition among Kirk, J.J. Nelson, Chad Williams and Brice Butler. While Nelson likely has an edge coming into training camp, Kirk has the potential to be a significant contributor right away. He is best suited as a slot receiver, but the Cardinals can move him around. He had 71 catches for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns at Texas A&M last year, and he's worth a late-round pick in all re-draft leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Kirk is worth drafting in Round 2.
