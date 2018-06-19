2018 Outlook: Christian Mccaffrey

Get ready for more from Christian McCaffrey in 2018. McCaffrey finished third on the team in rush yards and second in receiving yards but first in yards from scrimmage with 1,086. That paired with his seven touchdowns made him a top-20 rusher in standard scoring leagues, but a top-10 choice in PPR thanks to his franchise-record 80 catches on 113 targets. Here's where things get interesting -- McCaffrey is sure to keep his gig as a good-hands man for Cam Newton, but he should also pick up more carries given the other backs on the Panthers roster. Jonathan Stewart isn't on the squad anymore, and the next best running back is Cameron Artis-Payne. Tack on new offensive coordinator Norv Turner calling the shots, and McCaffrey should be in line to lead the team in carries, catches, yards and touchdowns ... pretty much everything you'd ask for. O-line issues are a factor, as are goal-line carries hogged by Newton, but McCaffrey is now expected to improve on his rookie stats and be a more consistent Fantasy stud. Be ready to draft him in the middle of Round 2 in PPR leagues and late Round 2/early Round 3 in non-PPR