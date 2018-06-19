2018 Outlook: Christine Michael

2018 fantasy player outlook for Christine Michael, RB, Colts

Christine Michael will attempt to keep his career going with the Colts this fall. He missed all of 2017 after getting hurt during offseason practices and will have a shot at landing a roster spot in training camp this summer. He's a long way from being back in Fantasy's good graces - don't give him a place on your bench until he earns a major share of the Colts' offensive workload.

