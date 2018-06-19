2018 Outlook: Cody Kessler

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cody Kessler, QB, Jaguars

Cody Kessler will serve as the Jaguars backup quarterback this season behind Blake Bortles following an offseason trade. Bortles might miss receivers with his errant throws but he hasn't missed a start in three seasons. Kessler shouldn't be anywhere close to a Fantasy roster.

