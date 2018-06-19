2018 Outlook: Cody Latimer

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cody Latimer, WR, Giants

Cody Latimer signed with the Giants this season, and he will compete for playing time behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard. Latimer has struggled since he was a second-round pick in the NFL Draft for the Broncos in 2014, and maybe a fresh start with the Giants will help. But as was the case in Denver when Latimer was stuck behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, he could find himself facing the same thing as a Giant with Beckham and Shepard. We'll see if Latimer can prove himself and earn a bigger role with the Giants, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. If he starts off the season playing well, just add him off the waiver wire.

