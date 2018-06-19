2018 Outlook: Cody Parkey

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cody Parkey, K, Bears

Cody Parkey will be the new kicker for the Bears this season after leaving the Dolphins as a free agent. In Miami, Parkey made 21-of-23 field goals in 2017 and 26-of-29 extra points. He made one field goal of more than 50 yards. The Bears offense isn't expected to be explosive, but Parkey could be useful as a bye-week replacement or streaming option. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...