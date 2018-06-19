2018 Outlook: Cole Beasley

2018 fantasy player outlook for Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys

As expected, Cole Beasley saw a decline in production from his breakout campaign in 2016 to his performance last year. Beasley set career highs in 2016 in targets (98), catches (75) and yards (833) and tied his career best in touchdowns (five). Those stats declined in 2017 with 62 targets for 34 catches, 314 yards and four touchdowns. He could get a boost with Dez Bryant gone in Dallas, but Beasley will now battle Allen Hurns for targets out of the slot, as well as competing with rookies Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Beasley is only worth a late-round flier in deep PPR leagues this year.

